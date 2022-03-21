''He Just Stands And Hits Them Out Of The Park," KL Rahul Hails Shreyas Iyer's Ability To Attack Spinners

After being ruled out from the last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a shoulder injury, Shreyas Iyer is all set to make a comeback to the tournament with a new team. The right-hander was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders at the mega auction for a hefty pay cheque of Rs 12.25 crore and was soon appointed the captain of the team. Iyer’s performance in the recent series against Sri Lanka will surely boost his confidence going into the IPL and so will these words by Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul.

Talking about Iyer’s batting strength during an interaction in Red Bull Cricket Room on Clubhouse, Rahul lauded his ability to take on spin bowling. “He is a really good player of spin. He is one of the players who doesn’t really step out too much, he is a tall boy so has a long reach. He just stands and hits them out of the park," Rahul said while adding that Iyer’s style puts the bowler and the opposition skipper under a lot of pressure.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Iyer also showered a lot of praises and called Rahul his ‘favourite captain’. Stating that the Karnataka-born cricketer had the ability to anticipate match situations very well, Iyer said that Rahul brought a lot of confidence to the team camp.

The newly appointed KKR captain also called Rahul his favourite captain for giving him three overs of bowling which none of the skippers had done so far.

Iyer had played three matches under the leadership of Rahul during the South Africa tour earlier this year. While the series did not go very well for Iyer as a batter, he got a chance to deliver a bowling spell for the first time in his international career since 2019. He bowled a total of 3.1 over conceding a total of 22 runs.

The Lucknow Super Giants led by Rahul and Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders are slated to clash in IPL 15 on May 18 at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. IPL 15 will begin on March 26 with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and KKR.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here