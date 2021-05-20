CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » He Just Wanted To Be In The Team As Captain To Control Things: Greg Chappell On Sourav Ganguly

He Just Wanted To Be In The Team As Captain To Control Things: Greg Chappell On Sourav Ganguly

He Just Wanted To Be In The Team As Captain To Control Things: Greg Chappell On Sourav Ganguly

Former Australian great Greg Chappell who had a turbulent stint as coach of the Indian men's cricket team has criticized Sourav Ganguly and stated that he was only interested in being captain and securing his place in the team.

Greg Chappell is not the most popular cricketer in India in spite of being one of the greatest batsmen to have played the game. Chappell was the coach of the Indian cricket team from 2005 to 2007 and got into a number of controversies with the captain Sourav Ganguly in what was one of the most turbulent periods for Indian cricket. The great Australian batsman states that it was Ganguly who insisted on hiring him and ironically it was also because of his ways and methods that Chappell had to cut short his coaching stint with India.

Rahul Dravid to Coach Indian Team on Sri Lanka Tour: Report

Chappell reiterated that it was the incumbent BCCI President who had seeked the services of the Australian legend and he lapped it up as there could be nothing more exciting and challenging than being at the helm of affairs of a cricket-crazy nation like India.

“Ganguly was the one who approached me about coaching India. I had other approaches but I decided that since John Buchanan was coaching Australia… I would love to coach the most populous, fanatical cricket country in the world, and that opportunity came about because Sourav, who was the captain, made sure that I did.”

Chappell added he soon realized the ethos and culture in the Indian team and stated that it was very challenging. He added that Ganguly was only interested in being captain and did not want to work on improving his game.

“The two years in India were challenging on every front. The expectations were ridiculous. Some of the issues were around Sourav being captain. He didn’t particularly want to work hard. He didn’t want to improve his cricket. He just wanted to be in the team as captain, so that he could control things,” quoted Chappell.

Chappell further stated that he wanted to bring about a change in the thinking and culture of the team but there was massive resistance to his ways and methods. He added that the team did well under the leadership of Rahul Dravid when he was coach. Chappell praised Dravid the team man but questioned the selfish play of several other senior Indian cricketers including Ganguly.

“Dravid was really invested in India becoming the best team in the world. Sadly not everyone in the team had the same feeling. They would rather concentrate on being in the team. There was some resistance from some of the senior players, because some of them were coming to the end of their careers. When Sourav got dropped from the team, we had a lot of attention from the players, because they realized if he can go, anyone can go.”

WTC 2021: Form & Wicket-Taking Prowess Makes Indian Pace Trio More Potent

Chappell signed off by saying that the pressure from within the team had got to him and the message was that they did not want change. He added that he could have continued as the coach but did not want to deal with that kind of stress.

“We had a great 12 months, but then the resistance got too much, Ganguly came back into the team. The message from the players was loud and clear – ‘We don’t want change.’ Even though the board offered me a new contract, I decided that I did not need that kind of stress,” added Chappell.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 2914 121
2 New Zealand 2166 120
3 England 3493 109
4 Australia 1844 108
5 Pakistan 2247 94
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 New Zealand 2054 121
2 Australia 2945 118
3 India 3344 115
4 England 3100 115
5 South Africa 2137 107
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 6088 277
2 India 6811 272
3 New Zealand 6048 263
4 Pakistan 7818 261
5 Australia 5930 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches