'He Knows How to Handle Alpha Males in The Side': Aakash Chopra Names Perfect Captaincy Candidate For RCB

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has named his pick for who should lead Royal Challengers Bangalore after Virat Kohli stepped down as captain last year. RCB are in search of a captain as they have retained Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj ahead of the auction. Maxwell is also one of the contenders to take over the charge but Chopra feels that he is a volatile option.

Chopra gave his assessment on why RCB should avoid appointing Maxwell as their next skipper.

“Can they think about Maxwell? Maxwell is a tempting option but he is also a volatile option. His performance was very good last year. In fact, RCB should pat their backs that they got such good performances from him. But could he be their captain? Tough choice, I won’t really go down that route," he said on his YouTube channel.

The former opener further said Shreyas Iyer is also not his number 1 pick for the position in RCB as it might backfire if he didn’t bat in the top 4.

“Shreyas Iyer is an option. Bangalore can think about him but personally, he is not my No. 1 pick for Bangalore because the ground is not like that. He is a top-order batter and it will not work out if you send him below No. 4. You might not have a place till No. 4 as you have Kohli and Maxwell, and you are trying to bat Maxwell up the order," he said.

The cricketer turner commentator named an out of box choice - Jason Holder to lead the team and said he is a perfect choice for a franchise like RCB.

“They can either think about Maxwell or let me just throw a name here - Jason Holder. He is an unassuming character, does not impose himself, he is absolutely perfect for a franchise like RCB. He will play all the matches, he knows how to run a team and he will never take the centre stage."

Speaking about the same on Twitter, Aakash said Holder knows how to handle Alpha Males in the side which he has done in the past with the Windies team.

“If Maxwell isn’t handed over the #RCB captaincy, how’s Jason Holder as a captaincy candidate? They’re always in need of an all-rounder…understated…knows how to handle Alpha Males in the side. Thoughts?” Chopra tweeted.

Holder was not retained by his previous franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as he will now enter the mega IPL auction which will take place next month in Bengaluru.

