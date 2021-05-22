He Knows the Truth: West Indies Skipper Wants Shimron Hetmyer to Address Fitness Issues ASAP

Shimron Hetmyer, who last played a game for West Indies back in January 2020, is back in the squad for the back-to-back series against South Africa, Pakistan and Australia. And he knows he has is task cut out especially when it comes to the physical aspect of the game. ‘Hetty’ as he is known among his teammates wasn’t able to make it into the side when Sri Lanka came calling in March, reason: he failed to clear the mandatory physical test. His skipper Kieron Pollard made it very clear that this was unacceptable at the highest level.

“We love Hetty. He is a young, talented cricketer. He is a guy who we know, deep in our hearts, can take West Indies cricket forward from a generational point of view with his skill and what he can achieve on a cricket field,” said Kieron Pollard.

“He knows the truth and he knows what it is. We would love Hetty to be playing all three formats, but as the saying goes, ‘You can only take the horse to the water, but you can’t force him to drink.’ With that being said, I will leave it right there and for the individual to get things together,” he told Line & Length TV Show on Sportsmax.

“He has a fantastic record in ODI cricket. We saw what he can do in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it’s just for him to take what’s in front of him. The world is at his feet,” he added.

West Indies Name Squad for Grueling Home Schedule

West Indies have named an 18 man provisional squad for three back-to-back five match T20I series against Australia, South Africa and Pakistan. That amounts to an many as 15 T20Is, the Men in Maroon will have a busy schedule ahead of them. Most of the players who feature in 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka have managed to retain their place in the squad. This include Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas and Hayden Walsh Jr.

