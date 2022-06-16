'He Knows What he Needs to do, Doesn't Need to be Told by Coaches' -Glenn McGrath High Praise for Indian Pacer

Australian legend Glenn McGrath feels that Hardik Pandya has amassed enough experience under his belt to get back to his best with the ball rather than being told by various coaches what he needs to do.

Pandya who recently returned to the game after back surgery has been named as the skipper for the team to tour Ireland in a two-match T20 series.

“Hardik has got so much experience now. He knows what he needs to do. He doesn’t need to be told by coaches what he needs to do. He is a quality all-rounder, quality hitter,” McGrath, who is Director of Coaching at the famed MRF Pace Foundation, told reporters as quoted by PTI.

“Some games go well, others don’t as well. Overall, he knows what he needs to do,” he added.

McGrath, who is regarded as one of the finest bowlers of the game in terms of bowling consistency and discipline shared his thoughts on what it means to be a good seamer.

“A lot of coaches think that bowling quick is the important thing. to just run and bowl as quick as you can is not the be-all and end-all. Holding your action, bowling good areas, building pressure, taking wickets,” he said.

The Aussie legend believes that Rishabh Pant is an able leader who can set a good example for a future team India.

“It is about experience as well. He is an entertainer. He has to work out a way which is best for him. The culture is set at the top. you have to have a strong leader, who can lead from the front. It is a good learning experience as well,” he added.

The retired seamer also had words of praise for Bhuvaneshwar Kuamr who has been doing well in the recent series against South Africa.

“Bhuvi is a quality bowler. He gets movement, very good control and deceptive pace. The experience he has will stand him in good stead.”

On English bowling ace James Anderson, he said the swing exponent (with 650 Test wickets) had already set the bench-mark too high for anyone to surpass him.

McGrath also discussed the milestone reached by English pacer James Anderson, as he reached yet another landmark in England’s game against New Zealand.

“For a fast bowler to take 600 wickets, it is a remarkable effort. It shows his longevity. He is a swing bowler.

“That is an art form that is rare these days…good luck to him, He has 600 (650 test wickets). He has already set the benchmark too high for anyone to get near. It is up to him to decide how long he goes on,” the legendary Aussie paceman added.

McGrath also shared his thoughts on the untimely demise of Shane Warne, Rod Marsh and Andrew Symonds.

“It has been a tragic year for Australian cricket. It started with my mentor Rod Marsh and then Shane (Warne). Marsh was my mentor and a great friend. Obviously, I was very close with Warne. Now Symonds. Hopefully, it will be the last.

“If anything it puts life in perspective…we have to get out there and enjoy life. A lot of people in Australia are getting their hearts checked out now,” he said referring to Warne’s sudden demise.

On MRF Pace Foundation products doing well, McGrath was thrilled by the performances of products of the MRF pace foundation on the big stage.

“I’m really pleased with how they have performed especially Mukesh Chaudhry.

“Even the others such as Khaleel Ahmed and Prasidh Krishna have performed quite well on a grand stage such as the IPL. A total of 19 of our boys have played in IPL thus far and that fills me with pride.”

(With PTI Inputs)

