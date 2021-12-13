'He made me comfortable, started joking around': Virat Kohli’s Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Yuvraj Singh - WATCH

Virat Kohli wished former teammate and friend, Yuvraj Singh on his birthday. The veteran India southpaw, who turned 40 on December 12, is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the game. Kohli and Singh stitched some memorable partnerships for India and gave match-winning performances together.

Kohli shared a fond memory from back in the day when he was new in the team. In a video, the 33-year-old revealed he was welcomed nicely by Singh, just in from the Under-19 World Cup. “He made me comfortable, started joking around with me, and we liked similar kinds of food,” he added.

Among other things they share in common, both Kohli and Singh are Punjabis and love nice clothes and went shopping together, at times.

Recalling one time when they were in Dambulla, Kohli said, “It was a couple of days off before a match and literally at 3 or 3:30 in the morning he goes, we are going to ride these bicycles to Colombo.” The batsman quipped how they all fell down laughing as the moment was outrageous. “We had a match in two days’ time.”

Kohli also added a few special moments with Singh in pictures to his wish. “Happy Birthday Yuvi Pa. Lots of peace, happiness and prosperity to you and lots of love always and my best wishes to you,” signed off India’s Test captain.

Kohli will be next seen in action in South Africa on December 26. Rohit Sharma has taken over the reigns as India’s fulltime white-ball captain after Kohli stepped down from T20 and ODI captaincy. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper has been retained by the franchise going into the next Indian Premier League (IPL) season. India’s captaincy role in the longest format of the game remains unchanged.

