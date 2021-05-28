'He Might Break Muttiah Muralitharan's Record' - Former Australia Spinner Makes Big Prediction About Ravichandran Ashwin

Calling Ravichandran Ashwin as the world’s best offspinner currently, former Australia international Brad Hogg has predicted the Indian has the capability to surpass the record for most wickets in Test cricket set by the legendary Muttiah Muralitharan.

Muralitharan is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners to have played the game and he took a whopping 800 wickets during his Test career which is the most by any in the format’s rich history. Shane Warne, another legend of the game, is the second in the list with 708 wickets with Anil Kumble completing the top-three having taken 619 scalps.

On the other hand, Ashwin has 409 wickets from 78 Tests and Hogg feels should the 34-year-old manage to play in his early 40s, the record would be his for the taking.

“Ashwin is 34 now. I think he will probably play till 42 in Tests,” Hod told Times Now. “I think his batting might drop off but he’ll be more lethal with the ball by the time passing by. I can see him pushing 600+ Test wickets at least. He might even break Muttiah Muralitharan’s record as well.

He continued, “The reason why I think he’s so good because he is adaptable and his hunger of continuing to grow up as a cricketer. He also played county cricket to get used to England conditions and that’s how he has become so successful especially in recent years.”

While Hog won’t call Ashwin as the greatest offspinner in cricket history, he definitely is among the best. “He’s definitely the best off-spinner in the world right now but we can’t call him the greatest off-spinner of all time due to the change of rules and conditions,” said Hogg.

Further praising Ashwin’s competitive attitude and shrewdness, Hogg said the India star hates to lose. “Ashwin doesn’t like to be beaten whenever he’s in a contest. He is someone you want to play against because you know that you’re going to be tested and you can test him as well. I think he’s a very good chess player on the cricket field,” he said.

“I have respect for Ashwin especially after he showed the courage of playing in tough conditions in Australia in the last tour. It’s a privilege to play against him and he’s been brilliant,” he added.

