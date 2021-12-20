'He Might Find it Difficult to Find a Spot': Ex-India Opener on Ajinkya Rahane's Fate in South Africa Tests

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra believes Ajinkya Rahane “might find it difficult" to retain his spot in India’s XI for the upcoming Test series in South Africa. Following Rohit Sharma’s hamstring injury, the BCCI announced KL Rahul as India’s vice-captain for the three-match Test series.

Hence, Chopra believes that Rahul’s promotion will put pressure on Ajinkya Rahane, who was replaced as vice-captain by Rohit. Rahul’s fantastic form in England during the five-match Test series earlier this year has made him a credible contender. He scored 315 runs in four matches against England, but was forced to miss the home series against New Zealand owing to a muscle strain.

In the newest episode of Cricket Chaupaal on his Youtube channel, Chopra said, “KL Rahul has been appointed vice-captain of the Indian Test team. Rahane has lost that designation. I think the doors have been opened that if you don’t want to play him in the first match, there will be no loss of face."

The former Indian opener also believes that the changes in Indian cricket may allow the management to think of KL Rahul as a potential vice-captain in other formats as well.

“I think Rahul may be appointed vice-captain in ODIs also. Ajinkya Rahane might find it difficult to find a place in the XI. He was captain just a couple of Test matches ago but right now he’s not even the vice-captain. Things are changing in Indian cricket.”

Furthermore, Rahane may find himself out of favour because not only is he going through a rough patch as a batter but also because India now has the luxury of choosing between Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari for the middle order.

Rahane’s poor show can be gauged by the fact that he has averaged 24.39 in the 16 Test matches that he has played in the last two years. During the time, his solitary hundred came against Australia.

The three-match series between South Africa and India will begin with the Boxing Day Test Match on December 26, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

