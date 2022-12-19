'He Might Have to Wait if Rohit Returns': Ex-India Cricketer's Verdict on Shubman Gill's Chances in Tests

The Indian dressing room is extremely jam-packed. A bunch of talented youngsters is in line while the established stars are still around. In that case, the lesser experienced ones are required to wait for the opportunity. Not always the seniors will get injured in bulk as happened in the Australia tour of 2021. So, obviously, patience is the key.

A similar scenario was on display in the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram when skipper Rohit Sharma wasn’t around due to a thumb injury and the management gave a chance to Shubman Gill. The Punjab lad made the most of the chance and smashed his maiden Test hundred, a milestone reached after almost 2 years.

But what lies next for him? Reports suggest that Rohit’s dislocated thumb hasn’t healed properly so he won’t be there for selection. That means Shubman gets another game. But what will happen in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy when the Indian skipper will be back in action? Will Shubman get a place in the XI because Rahul is also there and, in all likelihood, will be Rohit’s deputy?

This is going to be one of the dilemmas for the team management and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels that it will be tough to keep Gill out of the picture if he continues scoring.

“It is a tough call because of the template they are following in Test cricket. They are playing with five bowlers. You could have adjusted him if you were playing four bowlers. It will be difficult to fit him in. He might have to wait if Rohit Sharma comes back,” Kaif said on Sony Sports Network.

“He has the form. If I were Shubman Gill at the moment, I will not think if my selection will happen or not, I have done my job. No one can stop him from becoming an all-format player,” he added.

Kaif further opined that Gill has been in great nick lately which can force the team management to create a place for him even if they are required to drop either Rahul or Shreyas Iyer.

“Shubman Gill has the technique, scores runs consistently, and has the hunger. He scored in the IPL and won Gujarat Titans the title, has scored centuries in ODI and Test cricket, so his 2022 has been fantastic.

“You will not be able to stop such a player for a long time, whether you have to drop KL Rahul or Shreyas Iyer for that, the place will get created. He is looking better and better whenever he is given the opportunity. The Test match is after three days, Rohit Sharma might not come as well,” said Kaif.

