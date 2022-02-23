'He Must be Dealing With Ghosts': Robin Uthappa on Virat Kohli's Century Drought

An athlete’s career goes through its share of highs and lows. While you cannot let the victories get to your head, the torrid time should also not impact your sanity. India and CSK batter Robin Uthappa recently opened up on the vulnerability that athletes have to deal with in the professional sport.

During his appearance on the Mind Over Medals podcast, Uthappa stated that players can express their thoughts by talking about the issues they are facing. He believed that athletes should find that one person with whom they are comfortable in sharing their feelings.

A lot has been said on mental health awareness, and according to the cricketer, having empathy for a human is crucial. He opined that there should be someone to ask an athlete whether everything is fine or not.

Uthappa added that there is power in vulnerability, and one has to deal with it by expressing it. The cricketer said that athletes have to find one person whom they are comfortable with, someone whom they trust, and above all where they are not going to be judged.

“If you feel someone is off, then you ask them ‘Hey, how are you? Do you want to talk about something?’ To have that much empathy as a human being to ask ‘Is everything fine?,” said Uthappa.

Continuing further, Uthappa hoped that someone has this kind of empathy for the batting legend Virat Kohli. The cricketer is going through a tough phase. Having not scored a century in the last two years, the pressure of performing with the willow is simply mounting on him.

Uthappa noted that it is difficult for someone like Kohli to not score a hundred in two years.

“The kind of thoughts that must be going through his mind, the ghosts that he must be dealing with must be immense,” he said.

The former Indian opener concluded by stating that such battles usually become very lonely for the sportspeople, hence a bit of empathy can just give the required boost.

