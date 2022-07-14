'He Plays Some Unbelievable Shots Through the Off-side': Darren Gough Calls Himself a Massive Shikhar Dhawan-Fan

The dynamic duo of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma has returned to India’s ODI set-up and already set a phenomenal record during the series opener against England on Tuesday. Chasing a 111-run target in London, the pair brought up the 18th 100-run opening stand for India, handing a 10-wicket win to the Men in Blue. While Rohit scored an unbeaten 76, Dhawan was not out for 31.

Former England bowler Darren Gough was all praise for the Indian openers for the way they played against the English attack at the Kennington Oval. In a conversation with cricket.com, Gough said he enjoys watching Dhawan bat, highlighting the left-hander’s ability to play remarkable strokes towards the off-side.

“I am a massive fan of Shikhar Dhawan. He’s got a lot of style. He plays some unbelievable shots through the offside. We saw him yesterday, he played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma,” Gough said.

The former pacer further lauded Indian captain Rohit Sharma for showing positive intent during the chase of 111. Gough added that the Indian batters easily pursued the target, despite the challenging conditions.

“Sharma came out on fire and hit some unbelievable shots against some good bowlers. The likes of Reece Topley and David Willey have been around for quite some time. But they made it look so easy and that too on a difficult pitch,” he added.

Jasprit Bumrah registered his career-best ODI figures – 6 for 19 as India bundled out Jos Buttler’s England for a paltry 110 inside 26 overs. The Indian pacer became the first Indian pacer to pick 6 wickets on English soil.

In reply, the Dhawan-Rohit duo took India home in 18.4 overs, leading the 3-match series 1-0. Both teams will square off against each other in the second ODI on Thursday at Lord’s.

Meanwhile, the question also looms over the availability of Virat Kohli who missed out on the first ODI due to a groin injury. Several media reports have claimed that he might not recover for the Lord’s ODI but the BCCI is yet to speak out on the former India captain’s health. Besides Kohli, young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also suffered an abdominal strain which kept him away from the selection for the ODI series opener.

