'He Put us Under Pressure in The Powerplays': Mark Boucher Praises India Bowler After Series Ends 2-2

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher lavished praise on senior India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar for being outstanding with the ball throughout the series and keeping the visitors under pressure in power-play phase.

After rain in the series decider at Bengaluru on Sunday forced India and South Africa to share the series 2-2, Bhuvneshwar was adjudged Player of the Series for picking wickets in four matches at an average of 14.16 and a strike rate of 10.4, with an electrifying spell of 4/13 at Cuttack in a losing cause his best effort in the series.

“We came up against some quality bowling. Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) was exceptional in this whole series. He put us under pressure in the Powerplays. Barring one game, that’s an area that India dominated us in, with both bat and ball over our players and that’s something we will definitely look into and try and improve,” said Boucher after the match.

Boucher admitted that South Africa needed to find ways of improving their batting in the first six overs while conceding that playing successive matches was challenging for his side. “Up front, with our batting (the way we battled). We struggled in quite a few of the games to get going. We speak about it after every game and change out mindset, especially in the third game. We didn’t go in and bat with the intent we needed.”