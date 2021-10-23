‘He Should Be Worried’: Scotland Spinner Says He’s Got Plans To Take Down Virat Kohli In T20 World Cup

The Namibia cricket team on Thursday scripted history as they made it to the Super 12 round of the ongoing T20 World Cup. They defeated co-host Oman by 8 wickets to make their way into the next level where they will lock horns with the likes of India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and New Zealand.

Scotland are scheduled to play against the men-in-blue on November 5 in Dubai. The game is almost a couple of weeks away but the team seems ready to take on Virat Kohli and his boys. Speaking of the same, left-arm spinner Mark Watt has issued a warning to the Indian skipper and stated that he has some plans ready.

“I’ve got quite a few plans for Virat. I’m going to keep them hush-hush at the moment, but I think he should be worried. That’s why you play the game: to play against the big stars. You want to challenge yourself against the best and they certainly are the best in the world. All the guys are just absolutely buzzing to showcase their skills against the whole world,” Watt was quoted as saying by Mirror Sport.

Our man @chris_868 with the hard-hitting questions for @markwatt123 on his plans for Virat Kohli… 🎙️ pic.twitter.com/mlTRozsCqC— Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) October 22, 2021

Though Watt managed to scalp just three wickets in the qualifiers but going ahead, he is targeting Kohli’s prized wicket.

Scotland began their campaign by thumping Bangladesh in their opening game. Thereafter, they took down Papua New Guinea by 17 runs and then defeated Oman by 8 wickets. As the Kyle Coetzer-led side looks forward to the Super 12s, Watt believes that his team can cause more upsets in the tournament.

“I think we’re going to make a few upsets. I don’t see why not. We’ve done it before – we’ve beaten the best ODI team in the world, we’ve beaten Bangladesh here and I think teams won’t take us lightly. They should be worried about Scotland, we’re in a great run of form and we’ve got a lot of momentum going forward. I don’t think we need to do anything else different; we’ve won three out of three,” he added.

