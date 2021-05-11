'He Sometimes Takes Jokes to Heart' - Mohammed Shami on India Teammate Jasprit Bumrah

Mohammed Shami says the current bunch of India pacers likes to joke around and poke fun at each other’s expense. However, he adds that unlike Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah is a slightly serious character and at times he takes some jokes to heart.

In a conversation with Cricbuzz, Shami revealed that he and Ishant can spend hours joking around and reminiscing fun times and the entire Indian team waits for them to get started with their acts.

“We like pulling each other’s leg,” Shami said. “I enjoy it. Bumrah is slightly different, he doesn’t joke around much. He sometimes takes it to heart. But Umesh, Bhuvi and Ishant – we are a deadly combination.”

The current India pace attack is widely considered to be among the best in the world. Shami said the players understand each other quite well and know how to back each other on the field.

“We’ve been playing as a unit for few years now,” Shami said. Whoever we is bowling with, our aim is to leave the other (bowling from the other end) with enough attacking options. If you aren’t liking the way the ball is acting, be defensive and let the other attack. The main thing is we all like to attack. Neither of us likes to be defensive.”

Shami said whenever he’s bowling, his first priority is to ensure that whoever is fielding at mid-on must maintain the shine of the ball. “Whoever is at mid-on, he must maintain the ball. This is something that I repeat in every meeting,” he said.

Shami is part of the 20-man India Test squad that is expected to fly out to England on June 2 for a lengthy tour. During their stay, the tourists will take part in six Tests staring with the final of the ICC World Championship against New Zealand in Southampton.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here