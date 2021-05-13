- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
PUN
DEL167/3(20.0) RR 8.3
Delhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 42 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
MI
PBKS
15:30 IST - Bengaluru
- Match 43 - 13 May, ThuUp Next
SRH
RR
19:30 IST - Kolkata
He Took it With Class: SRH Assistant Coach Brad Haddin on David Warner Captaincy Snub
In a massive development, SRH removed David Warner as the skipper and replaced him with Kane Williamson for the rest of the season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 13, 2021, 1:46 PM IST
Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Brad Haddin has said that David Warner responded to his captaincy demotion with ‘class’ and came back next day as if nothing had happened. Former Aussie wicket-keeper is the first the support staff or a senior member of the think tank to reveal the mental state of ‘Davey.’
ALSO READ – That’s Wow for a 19-Year-Old: Dwayne Bravo Recalls the Day Mumbai Indians Signed Kieron Pollard
“He took it with class. It was a bit of a shock to everyone. Management decided to go in a different direction to try to spark something within the team. We weren’t playing to the standard we needed to. With Davey, the way he handled it was all class. He just got on back with the job,” Haddin (while being asked about Warner’s reaction) was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.
ALSO READ – Suresh Raina’s Memoir ‘Believe’ to Release on May 24; Cricketer Keeps Fans Posted
“I dare say he would have come back in contention in the next few games. He is one of the best in the world in that form of the game. You only had to look at the way he reacted when he came onto the bench. He was around everyone, running the drinks out. He was still really vocal in the meetings. He handled a difficult situation with a lot of class,” Haddin added.
In a massive development, SRH removed David Warner as the skipper and replaced him with Kane Williamson for the rest of the season. SRH put out an official statement on their social media handles. The statement read, “This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field.” Although it didn’t change their fortunes much as they were languishing at the bottom of the table when IPL was called off due to Covid-19.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
MI vs PBKS, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 15:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
SRH vs RR, IPL, 202113 May Thursday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
RCB vs DC, IPL, 202114 May Friday 19:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata
-
KKR vs PBKS, IPL, 202115 May Saturday 19:30 IST M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
-
RR vs RCB, IPL, 202116 May Sunday 15:30 IST Eden Gardens, Kolkata Complete Schedule