He Took it With Class: SRH Assistant Coach Brad Haddin on David Warner Captaincy Snub

Sunrisers Hyderabad assistant coach Brad Haddin has said that David Warner responded to his captaincy demotion with ‘class’ and came back next day as if nothing had happened. Former Aussie wicket-keeper is the first the support staff or a senior member of the think tank to reveal the mental state of ‘Davey.’

“He took it with class. It was a bit of a shock to everyone. Management decided to go in a different direction to try to spark something within the team. We weren’t playing to the standard we needed to. With Davey, the way he handled it was all class. He just got on back with the job,” Haddin (while being asked about Warner’s reaction) was quoted as saying by Fox Cricket.

“I dare say he would have come back in contention in the next few games. He is one of the best in the world in that form of the game. You only had to look at the way he reacted when he came onto the bench. He was around everyone, running the drinks out. He was still really vocal in the meetings. He handled a difficult situation with a lot of class,” Haddin added.

In a massive development, SRH removed David Warner as the skipper and replaced him with Kane Williamson for the rest of the season. SRH put out an official statement on their social media handles. The statement read, “This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field.” Although it didn’t change their fortunes much as they were languishing at the bottom of the table when IPL was called off due to Covid-19.