He Took Us For A Spin, Left Without A Warne-Ing!

He walked, hopped and waltzed through eight steps of his prodigal skills that the game is unlikely to witness in the years to come. Shane Keith Warne was a genial aberration in a world that propounded gentlemanly characteristics within 22 yards. He spun a magical web around cricket lovers and rivals with his nonchalant wizardry, theatrical artistry and borderline scorn that earned him icon status.

No wrist spinner in the history of the game held such a command over his art. He scripted his own rules. Poor Mike Gatting was the poster boy of his physics altering proficiency that set up the cricketing gallery for an enthralling decade of remarkable leg-spin bowling.

Shane Warne Dies LIVE Updates: Friends Performed CPR for Approximately 20 Minutes Trying to Revive the Spinner

Everything about his craft was about perfection. He made the cricketing strip his stage, crafted a screenplay and delivered a ‘pitch perfect’ performance every time he stepped onto the field. Warne was the pied piper in the televised era of the sport, enthralling millions across the globe.

Advertisement

Warne happily shattered the notion that only pace bowling could intimidate. Ask Basit Ali, Andrew Strauss and Daryll Cullinan. They would merrily face the fiercest Windies pace quartet any day to walking to the crease with Aussie legend standing at the top of the pitch.

Warne spoke his mind. Perhaps too much even for an Aussie’s liking. His need to break the rules was as addictive as his thirst to be the best in his craft. Drugs, hookers and tryst with a bookie is often spoken about with a whiff of exasperation. But what the heck, everyone loved Warney.

We forgot everything worth forgetting when he had a cherry in his hand. And all you could do is listen to him with rapt attention when he spoke about his craft. The only time when you could take the liberty of smudging the boundary between the art and the artist. In Warney’s case, I dare to say it is synonymous.

Warne changed the course of his team’s history and made every Aussie captain’s stint remarkably easy. A team sport they say sometimes ludicrously turned into a one-man show. Of course, no one complained.

It’s an author’s cliche to refer to him as ‘best captain’ Australia never had. But a delightful cliche for every Warne fan charmed by his cricketing acumen and love for test cricket

His ingenious ability to stay 10 steps ahead of his contemporaries became jarringly visible when he led a bunch of motley cricketers to win the first edition of the Indian Premier League.

Warney, wherever you are at this point, if you hear the collective voice of mourning millions, especially from the Subcontinent, know this. We will delightfully wake up to the alarm ringing at 4 am every day in every morning to watch you bowl with Bill Lawry and Richie Benaud in a commentary for an Ashes Test. Rest in peace, legend.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here