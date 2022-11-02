'He Used to Tell me How to Bowl in Death Overs': Kuldeep Sen Reveals Sri Lankan Legend's Influence in His Rise

Rising pacer Kuldeep Sen has earned his maiden India call-up for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting later this month. The 26-year-old fast bowler was quite impressive during the Indian Premier League (IPL) earlier this year.

He played for Rajasthan Royals during IPL 2022 under the tutelage of fast bowling legend and franchise coach Lasith Malinga.

The Madhya Pradesh-born pacer has credited Malinga’s invaluable lessons and suggestions helped him in becoming a better bowler.

T20 World Cup 2022: Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | Gallery

“Spending time with Lasith Malinga was crucial for me. His record in death overs speaks for itself and sharing his experience with him has been really good. He used to tell me how to bowl in the death overs and share his experience. I feel blessed that I got to learn from him. I learned a lot from him and I think I was able to make the most of my chances. I was also able to implement the things he told me and it was a great advantage getting to learn from him,” Kuldeep said in an interview with Sportskeeda.

Kuldeep made his IPL debut during a match against Lucknow Super Giants in April this year. The right-arm fast bowler did not take too long to announce his arrival.

Kuldeep successfully defended 15 runs off the final over of the match to earn a thrilling three-run victory for Rajasthan Royals. He picked up the crucial wicket of Deepak Hooda in the game and conceded 35 runs after completing his four overs.

Overall, he took eight wickets in seven matches.

In first-class cricket, Kuldeep has 52 wickets under his belt.

Previously, the 26-year-old travelled with the Indian cricket team as a net bowler. He was seen taking part in the practice sessions ahead of the Asia Cup.

The youngster believes that the interactions he had with big names like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, helped him in honing his skills and gaining confidence.

After the completion of the T20 World Cup, Team India will take on New Zealand in three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The T20I series is slated to start from November 18. The first ODI between New the two teams will be played on November 25 at Eden Park in Auckland.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here