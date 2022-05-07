'He Was Due For a Good Innings': RR Captain Sanju Samson Happy With Yashasvi Jaiswal's Performance

An elated Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson was happy with the way left-handed young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed a 41-ball 68 and was one of the main architects in the chase of 190 against Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

After recording scores of 20, 1 and 4 in first three matches, Jaiswal was dropped but made a return to playing eleven against Punjab and shepherded the chase with two balls to spare to brighten Rajasthan’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs.

“We all knew that he (Yashasvi Jaiswal) was due for a good innings. He spends quality time training and practising, spending a lot of hours in the nets. Very happy for him. Wanted to chase some games and win. Happy to chase, it was a really good wicket and really great intent shown by almost every batsman," said Samson after the match.

Samson revealed that in his mind as a captain, there is flexibility on how to use bowlers during the innings. “I have been learning a lot, things have been getting clearer and clearer. Having the same side for almost every game helps to identify the situation and how to use the longer and shorter side, you need to keep on changing the bowlers according to the situation."

“There is no set strategy that fast bowlers have to bowl at the death, I feel anyone having a great temperament and having great experience can do the job for the team. He (Yuzvendra Chahal) said that he’s even ready to bowl the 20th over, he’s confident and he’s doing well for the team. I wanted to go out there (at three) and express myself and play a few shots, that’s what I did. Enjoyed it - short and sweet."

With the race to playoffs heating up, Samson stated that Rajasthan will be eyeing to work on the basic values of the game and control the controllable factors. “We are talking about what should be the mindset of the team going into the business end of the tournament. It’s very obvious to think about the points table or the qualifications, so it’s very important when things get busy."

“We need to keep on coming back to the basics which is to take one game at a time and look at the controllables. We’ll keep on giving importance to each and every game and then doing our best in every game. Let’s see where we end up at the end of the league stages."

