‘He was in the hospital last two days’: Shoaib Akhtar Lauds Rizwan’s Semi-final Knock, Calls Him a ‘Hero’

Pakistan may have been knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2021 after losing the semi-final but their journey to the knockout stage was picture perfect. The Babar Azam-led side won all their matches in the tournament, until Australia defeated them by five wickets on Thursday in Dubai.

One of the superstars of the Pakistan cricket team was Mohammad Rizwan. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 281 runs in 6 matches, smashing three half-centuries in the tournament. He is also the second highest run-getter in the T20 World Cup 2021 after his captain Babar Azam (303 runs).

Rizwan carried his top form in the semi-final as well. He top-scored with a 52-ball 67, with the help of 4 sixes and 3 boundaries, as Pakistan set a challenging 177-run target for the Aussies. Though his knock was overshadowed by Matthew Wade’s heroics, Rizwan’s dedication and sportsmanship was highly commendable.

Prior to the semi-final clash, Rizwan was down with flu and spent two nights in a Dubai ICU bed. Reportedly, he had developed a severe chest infection and was needed medical attention. Former pace legend Shoaib Akhtar took to Twitter and shared a photo of the 29-year-old being hospitalised.

“Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best. He was in the hospital last two days. Massive respect @iMRizwanPak. Hero,” Akhtar wrote on Twitter.

Can you imagine this guy played for his country today & gave his best.He was in the hospital last two days.Massive respect @iMRizwanPak .Hero. pic.twitter.com/kdpYukcm5I— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 11, 2021

Ahead of the match, there were concerns about Rizwan’s availability due to his health condition, and Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden had later confirmed that the wicketkeeper-batter had to be hospitalised for a night due to a ‘lung condition’.

“Mohammad Rizwan was in the hospital a night ago suffering with some sort of lung condition. This is a warrior. He’s been brilliant through the campaign, and he has great courage,” Hayden had said.

Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the tournament finally came to an end on Thursday when Australia defeated them by five wickets to enter the final of the tournament. They will take on New Zealand on Sunday.

