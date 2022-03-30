'He was Mean, Gave Nothing': Shastri Impressed With RR Bowler 'Banging in' Against Kane Williamson

Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals went off to a grand beginning in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday, enlightening the Pune crowd. The batters showcased some astounding fireworks to set a 211-run target for the opponents. Later, the bowlers ran through the SRH top-order to leave them reeling at 37 for 5 at one stage. The duo of Aiden Markram (57*) and Washington Sundar (40) tried finishing the game but the Royals restricted them for 149 for 7.

Four of the RR bowlers – Trent Boult, Chahal, Ashwin and Prasidh Krishna – maintained an economy rate of below six. Krishna stood out with his abilities with the new ball; conceding just 2 runs off his first two overs and dismissing Williamson (2) and Rahul Tripathi (0). He ended with the match figures of 2 for 16.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on the Indian right-arm quick after the match ended. Speaking on Star Sports network, he said Krishna was ‘mean’ and gave nothing to the batters.

“He was relentless. If you’re bowling at lengths, the hard lengths, when you beat the bat and get the edges, you expect some odd ball (that may go loose). But he was mean, he gave nothing,” Shastri said on Star Sports’ post-match show.

“He made sure the batsmen have their driving licenses in their pockets. He said ‘I don’t want to see your driving licenses, I don’t want to give you anything on the bat. I’m going to ping you on the backfoot and get you out’.”

The former India head coach was impressed with the way Krishna got rid of Williamson by using the bounce of the wicket in Pune.

“Look at the way he got Williamson out. (Usually, bowlers would go) Top of off-stump, get the nick. He knew there was bounce there, and he said ‘I’ll take that nick to a foot-and-a-half, top of off-stump’. He’s got the height, he’s got the wrist and he’s got the seam coming out high. Good to see an Indian banging it in against a world-class player,” said Shastri.

