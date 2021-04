When Rahul Dravid Got Angry on MS Dhoni, Virender Sehwag Recalls

Former India captain Rahul Dravid now better known as ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’ has been the talk of the town ever since the CRED, a credit card bill payment platform’s commercial surfaced.

Rahul Dravid, displaying his emotions, particularly anger, shouting at people from his car and even breaking the side mirror of an adjacent vehicle. Him standing through the sunroof and shouting his latest moniker is a lot to take for anyone who has followed his cricket career.

But, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has revealed that Dravid had shown his anger, not only on screen but in real life as well. Sehwag said that during one of India’s tours of Pakistan, Dravid lashed out at Dhoni for getting out to a loose stroke. He further revealed that the incident caught Dhoni by surprise and the latter became circumspect when he next came in to bat.

“I have seen Rahul Dravid get angry. When we were in Pakistan and MS Dhoni had been a newcomer, he played a shot and got caught at point. Dravid was very angry with MS Dhoni. ‘That’s the way you play? You should finish the game.’ I was myself taken aback by the storm of English from Dravid, I didn’t understand half of it,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“But when MS Dhoni next came in to bat, I could see he was not hitting shots much. I went and asked him what was wrong. He said he did not want to be scolded by Dravid again. ‘I will finish the game quietly and go back,’ Dhoni said,” he added.

Earlier this week, Dravid’s former Ranji teammate Dodda Ganesh posted a video on Twitter where ‘The Wall’ was seen shouting at the top of his voice from the pavilion. The incident dates back to the 1997-98 Ranji Trophy semi-final between Karnataka and Hyderabad. Karnataka won the game by just one wicket and Dravid certainly had a sense of animation.

On a day when the IPL 2021 season started, Rahul Dravid and Indiranagar were among the top trends on Twitter.

Dravid remains as one of the greatest Indian batters to have played the game. In 164 Tests, 344 ODIs and one T20I, he managed 13288, 10889 and 31 runs respectively.

