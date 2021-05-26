'He Won’t be Picked for India Anymore': Selector to Karsan Ghavri on Jaydev Unadkat's Future

Jaydev Unadkat had an exception Ranji season of 2019-20, where not only he picked up 67 wickets, but also led Saurashtra to title win. He was in sensational form until Covid-19 in the country brought everything to a standstill. But after this performance, the 29-year-old would have hoped for an India call-up, having played his last Test in 2010 against South Africa.

ALSO READ – WTC 2021: Earlier 9 Out of 10 Youngsters Wanted To Become Kohli; Now They Want To Be Bumrah – Balaji

But unfortunately for him, that did not happen. Meanwhile, for the series against Australia and England, youngsters were considered, and so is the case with upcoming tour of the UK where India will play the WTC final and a five-Test series against hosts England. Unadkat also had expressed his disappointment recently in interviews.

Speaking to the Times of India, Karsan Ghavri, who was the coach of Saurashtra when they won the title, said that he had conversation with one of the players. “I asked a selector during the Ranji Trophy final (2019-20) that if a bowler takes more than 60 wickets and has taken his team into the final of the Ranji Trophy single-handedly, shouldn’t he be at least picked for India A. That selector told me: ‘Kadu bhai, he won’t be picked for India anymore. His name is not even considered by us when we think of 30-odd players.’ ‘Why not, I asked him.’ ‘Then what’s the point of him picking so many wickets? I was told that ‘he’s already 32-33. Age is spoiling his case. It has put a full stop to his India career,” Ghavri told TOI.

ALSO READ – WTC Final: ICC Working on Sixth Day, Revised Playing Conditions to be Announced This Week – Report

The selector went on to tell Ghavri that India would rather invest in a player who has potential of serving country for longer duration.

“Why should we invest in an older player? We would rather pick a 21, 22 or a 23-year-old player if he’s good, he can serve India for 8-10-12 years. If we pick Unadkat today, how many years will he serve India for?’ This is what that selector told me,” Ghavri added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here