He Would Definitely be up There Along With Jasprit Bumrah: Robin Uthappa Picks India's Death-Overs Bowling Pair

Veteran opener Robin Uthappa has named his choice as Jasprit Bumrah’s death-bowling partner in the near future. Uthappa feels Harshal Patel, who made his debut for India on Friday, would be the ideal bowler to pair alongside Bumrah in the final overs of the game. Harshal impressed many with his bowling in Ranchi T20I where he ended up with a superb bowling figure of 2/25 for which he was named Player of the Match.

Uthappa lauded Harshal’s incredible efforts during the 2nd T20I against New Zealand and emphasized on his death overs’ bowling abilities.

“If you consider a death-overs spot, he would definitely be up there for me along with Bumrah, because the kind of skills he possesses and the way he executes those skills under pressure, was incredible — especially in his second-last over where he conceded a six against Glenn Phillips, then bowled a no-ball in the second and the way he came back from there (dismissing Philipps on the next ball),” said Uthappa on ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | India vs New Zealand 2021: ‘I Kept Telling the Boys That It’s All About One Wicket’-Rohit Sharma

Uthappa’s views were firmly backed by former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori as he said if Harshal managed to produce similar performances then it can set up a whole new dynamic for India to prepare for the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia.

The veteran Kiwi spinner said that if Harshal-Bumrah formed a duo as death-bowling pair then India can use Avesh Khan in the powerplay overs to put pressure on the opposition.

“If Harshal Patel has that skill set, and we obviously know that Bumrah does, it sets a whole new dynamic to how you prepare your T20 setup. Your first six can be more and more attacking, you can see the likes of Avesh Khan coming as he can be a specialist at the top because you know you got those overs blocked away at the back (death),” said Vettori.

Also Read | Harshal Patel Gets Player of The Match Award on Debut; Says He’s Not ‘Exceptionally Talented’

“There are not many bowlers who can do it (bowl at the death). If India have two, it sets them up as a formidable team,” he added.

Harshal rejuvenated his career during IPL 2021 where he claimed the Purple Cap by picking record-equaling 32 wickets in 15 matches. It will be interesting to see whether RCB will retain him for the upcoming season or Harshal will go into auction to attract some lucrative bids.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here