'He Would Have Been a Perfect Fit': Ishant Sharma's Exclusion From 3rd Test Raises Eyebrows

With Ishant Sharma, a veteran of 105 Tests, not getting a single game on the ongoing tour of South Africa, former cricketers have raised questions over the call. Mohammed Siraj was ruled out of the third and final Test between India and South Africa that got underway from Tuesday and in his stead, Umesh Yadav made the cut.

The emergence of Siraj has pushed Ishant down the pecking order with Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami continuing as the first-choice seamers.

The three-match series is currently level at one-all.

India vs South Africa: Full Coverage | Photos | Schedule | Results

“The reason I was backing Ishant Sharma was that it gave you a nice balance," former India cricketer Sanjay Sharma said on ESPNcricinfo. “We saw in the last innings of the last Test that Indian seamers were leaking runs. All of them are natural wicket takers. Bumrah attacks the stumps, Shami does the same and Shardul Thakur is another guy, who will give you wickets at a cost."

Manjrekas said India needed someone who could build pressure from one end by not leaking runs, something they missed during the second Test.

“And that was India’s biggest issue in that final innings. They were not able to test the patience of South African batters. And I thought Ishant would have complemented this seam bowling trio that India has. He would have been a perfect fit," Manjrekar said.

Aakash Chopra wondered what the exclusion means for Ishant’s career.

“In regards to Ishant and Umesh, well, Umesh has been brilliant. But you ask yourself a question about Ishant Sharma and that is if he is not in your front five players – he is someone who has played 100 Test matches and he does not make the cut even after playing five fast bowlers… you know that is not a great statement where his career is at this time,” Chopra said on Star Sports.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here