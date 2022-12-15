HEA vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2022-23, December 15

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will face-off in an exciting encounter of the Big Bash League (BBL) on Thursday. Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades had a disastrous season last year. However, both teams have made some significant changes in their squad and will be aiming to put up a much better show this time around. A win in the opening match will go a long way in settling the nerves. Usman Khawaja-led Brisbane Heat have a formidable batting line-up which includes the likes of Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne and Sam Billings.

Melbourne Renegades’ Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Kane Richardson are two of the most premier bowlers in T20 cricket and will be tasked to contain Brisbane Heat. It will be interesting to see if Melbourne will back veteran Aaron Finch. The 36-year-old is woefully out of form and had an average T20 World Cup. But Finch is a BBL legend and can change the complexion of a game in a few overs.

Ahead of the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades, here is all you need to know:

When will the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades be played?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will be played on Thursday, December 15.

Where will the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades be played?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will be played at the Cazalys Stadium, Cairns.

What time will the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades begin?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will begin at 1:45 pm IST on December 15.

Which TV channels will broadcast the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades?

The BBL match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sam Billings

Vice-Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Suggested Playing XI for Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings

Batters: Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh

All-rounders: Nic Maddinson

Bowlers: Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Xavier Bartlett

BH vs MR Predicted XIs

BH: Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Marnus Labuschagne, Max Bryant, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Michael Neser, Sam Heazlett

MR: Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Aaron Finch, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Andre Russell, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Jack Prestwidge, Will Sutherland, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kane Richardson

