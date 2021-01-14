Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

HEA VS REN Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Renegades have only managed two wins out of nine matches till now. Out of the two; one of the wins have been because of their latest match. In the fixture, the team beat Adelaide Strikers by six wickets. Heat, on the contrary, have lost the latest match to Sydney Sixers by three wickets. The team in the league have managed four wins and five losses. Currently, they have a total of 16 points.

It is obvious that at present Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades have no other option to up their game in order to make it to a decent spot on the table etc.

HEA VS REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match will start from 1:45 PM IST on January 14 at the Manuka Oval.

HEA VS REN Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

HEA VS REN Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

HEA VS REN Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Match Details

January 14 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval.

HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 team, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades:

HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades captain: Jack Wildermuth

HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades vice-captain: Aaron Finch

HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper: Sam harper

HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades batsmen: Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Max Bryant, Joe Burns

HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades all-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth

HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Kane Richardson

HEA VS REN Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Joe Denly, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann

HEA VS REN Big Bash League Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Mackenzie Harvey, Aron Finch, Sam Harper, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwridge, Fraser McGruke, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahamed