HEA VS REN Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 4th ODI - 16 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 3rd ODI - 30 Jan, SatUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HEA VS REN Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 14, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
HEA VS REN Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The Renegades have only managed two wins out of nine matches till now. Out of the two; one of the wins have been because of their latest match. In the fixture, the team beat Adelaide Strikers by six wickets. Heat, on the contrary, have lost the latest match to Sydney Sixers by three wickets. The team in the league have managed four wins and five losses. Currently, they have a total of 16 points.
It is obvious that at present Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades have no other option to up their game in order to make it to a decent spot on the table etc.
HEA VS REN Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades match will start from 1:45 PM IST on January 14 at the Manuka Oval.
HEA VS REN Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
HEA VS REN Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE (https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)
HEA VS REN Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades: Match Details
January 14 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Manuka Oval.
HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 team, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades:
HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades captain: Jack Wildermuth
HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades vice-captain: Aaron Finch
HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades wicketkeeper: Sam harper
HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades batsmen: Aaron Finch, Mackenzie Harvey, Max Bryant, Joe Burns
HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades all-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Jack Wildermuth
HEA VS REN Big Bash League dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Kane Richardson
HEA VS REN Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Melbourne Renegades: Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Joe Denly, Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Matthew Kuhnemann
HEA VS REN Big Bash League Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Mackenzie Harvey, Aron Finch, Sam Harper, Mohammad Nabi, Jack Prestwridge, Fraser McGruke, Beau Webster, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Peter Hatzoglou, Noor Ahamed
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking