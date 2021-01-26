HEA vs SCO Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

After winning three consecutive matches in the Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers have managed to clinch the top spot of the points table. The team have scored 32 points after winning their last fixture against Melbourne Stars by 11 runs. The team, undoubtedly, will be aiming to continue with their winning streak in the upcoming match against Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane, on the other hand, will need to up their game since they have been on the losing side of three of five last matches. In the latest outing, however, they were able to defeat Renegades by 26 runs.

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers match will start from 7:00am IST on Monday, January 26 at the Adelaide Oval.

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers: Live Score

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers : Match Details

January 26 - 7:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Adelaide Oval.

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers captain: Jason Roy

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers vice-captain: Chris Lynn

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers wicket keeper: Josh Inglis

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers batsmen: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers all-rounders: Lewis Gregory, Aaron Hardie

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers bowlers: Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed, Mark Steketee

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Perth Scorchers: Chris Lynn (c), Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Lewis Gregory, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Morne Morkel, Xavier Bartlett

HEA vs SCO Big Bash League 2020-21, Perth Scorchers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Colin Munro, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed