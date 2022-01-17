HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 17, 2:45 PM IST

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers: In the 53rd match of the Big Bash League 11, table-toppers Perth Scorchers will fight a battle against Brisbane Heat. The much-anticipated game between the two sides will be conducted at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 2:45 PM IST on January 17, Monday.

Perth Scorchers are in outstanding form in the tournament. They have won ten of their 13 league matches. Scorchers are currently atop the standings with 38 points to their name. The franchise will hope to cap off their league stage with a victory to cement their position at the top of the table.

Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, are out from the playoff race. The team was terrible during the group games as they won just three matches while losing nine. Brisbane will now hope to end the tournament on a high note with two back-to-back victories to their name.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Perth Scorchers; here is everything you need to know:

HEA vs SCO Telecast

HEA vs SCO match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

HEA vs SCO Live Streaming

The Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HEA vs SCO Match Details

The Brisbane Heat vs Perth Scorchers contest will be played at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne at 2:45 PM IST on January 17, Monday.

HEA vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Chris Lynn

Vice-Captain: Ashton Turner

Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben Duckett, Josh Inglis

Batters: Chris Lynn, Kurtis Patterson, Ashton Turner

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, James Bazley

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

HEA vs SCO Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat: Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson, Nathan McSweeney, Chris Lynn (c), Ben Duckett, Lachlan Pfeffer (wk), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann

Perth Scorchers: Lance Morris, Kurtis Patterson, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Jason Behrendorff, Mitchell Marsh, Aaron Hardie

