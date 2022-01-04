HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Big Bash League 2021/22 match, January 04, 01:45 PM IST

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers: Brisbane Heat will have a go at Sydney Sixers in the upcoming 34th match of Big Bash League 2021. The much-anticipated clash will be conducted at the Carrara Oval in Queensland at 01:45 PM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

Sydney Sixers will start the Tuesday match as favorites as they outclassed Brisbane Heat by two wickets in their first clash in BBL 11. It was a low-scoring encounter as the bowlers ruled the game. Brisbane scored 105 runs in the first innings while the Sixers were able to chase the score on the very last ball of the match.

Sydney Sixers are currently second in the points table with six victories and one loss. A win on Tuesday can help the team leapfrog Perth Scorchers to occupy the top place. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, need to improve their performance. The franchise is sitting at fifth place on the ladder with only three victories from eight league games.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers; here is everything you need to know:

HEA vs SIX Telecast

HEA vs SIX match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

HEA vs SIX Live Streaming

The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HEA vs SIX Match Details

The Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers contest will be played at the Carrara Oval in Queensland at 01:45 PM IST on January 04, Tuesday.

HEA vs SIX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain:Sam Heazlett

Vice-Captain:Josh Philippe

Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jimmy Peirson, Josh Philippe

Batters: James Vince, Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett

All-rounders: Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Dan Christian

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett

HEA vs SIX Probable XIs:

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Mark Steketee, Liam Guthrie, Tom Cooper, James Bazley

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Todd Murphy, Hayden Kerr, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Lloyd Pope, Ben Dwarshius, Chris Jordan, Dan Christian, Josh Philippe (wk)

