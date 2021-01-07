HEA vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended297/10(83.5) RR 3.54186/10(81.4) RR 2.28
PAK
NZ659/6(158.5) RR 4.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by an innings and 176 runs
- 2nd Test - 03 - 07 Jan, 2021Match Ended157/10(40.3) RR 3.88211/10(56.5) RR 3.71
SL
SA302/10(75.4) RR 3.9967/0(13.2) RR 5.03
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HEA vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 7, 2021, 1:12 PM IST
HEA vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | There are a total of 61 matches in Big Bash League 2020-21. In the 32nd match, the Brisbane Heat will be squaring off against the Melbourne Stars. The fixture is scheduled for Thursday, January 7 at the Metricon Stadium. This is an important match for Melbourne Stars as their win in this outing can make them land in the top four teams of the league.
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match will start from 3:50 PM IST.
Brisbane Heat on the contrary will really need to work on their game. The team are currently placed on the second last spot of the Big Bash League 2020-21 point table.
As far as performance in the latest match is concerned, both the teams were able to manage wins. Brisbane Heat won the scheduled outing against Sydney Thunder by 5 wickets while Melbourne Stars beat Hobart Hurricanes by 10 runs.
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Match Details
January 7 - 3:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Metricon Stadium.
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars captain: Glenn Maxwell
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars wicket keeper: Jimmy Peirson, Nicholas Pooran
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Hilton Cartwright
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: Jack Wildermuth, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Seb Gotch, Sam Rainbird, Nick Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking