Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

HEA vs STA Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | There are a total of 61 matches in Big Bash League 2020-21. In the 32nd match, the Brisbane Heat will be squaring off against the Melbourne Stars. The fixture is scheduled for Thursday, January 7 at the Metricon Stadium. This is an important match for Melbourne Stars as their win in this outing can make them land in the top four teams of the league.

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars match will start from 3:50 PM IST.

Brisbane Heat on the contrary will really need to work on their game. The team are currently placed on the second last spot of the Big Bash League 2020-21 point table.

As far as performance in the latest match is concerned, both the teams were able to manage wins. Brisbane Heat won the scheduled outing against Sydney Thunder by 5 wickets while Melbourne Stars beat Hobart Hurricanes by 10 runs.

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020-21 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020-21 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Live Score

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars: Match Details

January 7 - 3:50 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Metricon Stadium.

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars captain: Glenn Maxwell

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars wicket keeper: Jimmy Peirson, Nicholas Pooran

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars batsmen: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Hilton Cartwright

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars all-rounders: Jack Wildermuth, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars bowlers: Liam Hatcher, Sam Rainbird, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21 Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Melbourne Stars: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HEA vs STA Big Bash League 2020-21, Melbourne Stars probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell (C), Nicholas Pooran (WK), Seb Gotch, Sam Rainbird, Nick Larkin, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Adam Zampa