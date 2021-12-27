HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For BBL 2021-22, Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars, December 27, 3:35 PM IST

HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Big Bash League 2021/22 match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars: Brisbane Heat have a go at Melbourne Stars in the 23rd match of the 2021 edition of the Big Bash League 2021-22. The two teams will play against each other at The Gabba in Brisbane at 3:35 PM IST on December 27, Monday. The two teams have delivered similar performances in the tournament so far.

Both Melbourne and Brisbane have won two matches each while losing three games. Brisbane Heat are currently fifth in the points with eight points. The team has played some good brand of cricket but there is still scope for improvement. After a horrific start, the team has shown signs of a comeback. Brisbane have won two of their last three matches and they will hope to continue the same momentum throughout.

Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have once again failed to deliver in the Big Bash League. Though the team has many decorated players in their ranks, they are struggling with their form. Stars have lost both their last two matches. They need to rectify their errors at the earliest to stay alive in the competition.

Ahead of the match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars; here is everything you need to know:

HEA vs STA Telecast

HEA vs STA match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

HEA vs STA Live Streaming

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

HEA vs STA Match Details

The Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Stars contest will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane at 3:35 PM IST on December 27, Monday.

HEA vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Glenn Maxwell

Vice-Captain: Sam Heazlett

Suggested Playing XI for HEA vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant

Allrounders: Glenn Maxwell, Andre Russell

Bowlers: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett

HEA vs STA Probable XIs

Brisbane Heat: Tom Cooper, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Ben Duckett, Sam Heazlett, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Liam Guthrie

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Joe Clarke (wk), Glenn Maxwell (c), Joe Burns, Beau Webster, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Zampa, Qais Ahmad, Brody Couch, Andre Russell, Hilton Cartwright

