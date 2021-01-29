- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
HEA vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
HEA vs STR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HEA vs STR Dream11 Best Picks / HEA vs STR Dream11 Captain / HEA vs STR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 29, 2021, 12:43 PM IST
Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will clash with each other in a must-win game in the Big Bash League on Friday. Both teams ended with the same win-loss record at the group stage, having won seven and lost the other seven games out of their respective fourteen. However, their head to head record in the tournament clearly favours the Heat, who have defeated Strikers in the last two occasions. The Strikers know they are in for a tough contest but they would need to look past the previous results and take the one match that really matters. The match will be played at the Gabba.
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Live Streaming
All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Score / Scorecard
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Match Details
January 29 – 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane
Big Bash League 2020-21 HEA vs STR Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
Big Bash League 2020-21 HEA vs STR Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers captain: Chris Lynn
Big Bash League 2020-21 HEA vs STR Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers vice-captain: Alex Carey
Big Bash League 2020-21 HEA vs STR Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers wicketkeeper: Alex Carey
Big Bash League 2020-21 HEA vs STR Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers batsmen: Chris Lynn, Joe Burns, Phil Salt, Travis Head
Big Bash League 2020-21 HEA vs STR Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers all-rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Lewis Gregory
Big Bash League 2020-21 HEA vs STR Dream11 team for Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers bowlers: Mark Steketee, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Liam O'Connor, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar
