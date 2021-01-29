HEA vs STR Dream11 Predictions, Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

HEA vs STR Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / HEA vs STR Dream11 Best Picks / HEA vs STR Dream11 Captain / HEA vs STR Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will clash with each other in a must-win game in the Big Bash League on Friday. Both teams ended with the same win-loss record at the group stage, having won seven and lost the other seven games out of their respective fourteen. However, their head to head record in the tournament clearly favours the Heat, who have defeated Strikers in the last two occasions. The Strikers know they are in for a tough contest but they would need to look past the previous results and take the one match that really matters. The match will be played at the Gabba.

All matches of the Big Bash League 2020-21 can be watched on Sony TEN network on TV and online live streaming on SonyLiv.

January 29 – 01:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane

HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Ben Laughlin, Mitchell Swepson

HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020-21, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Liam O'Connor, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar