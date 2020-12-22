HEA vs STR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Brisbane Heat will be aiming to win their first match in the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Wednesday. As of now, the team have lost the matches that they have played. In the Wednesday afternoon match, they will be locking horns with Adelaide Strikers.

The strikers have won one out of three matches that they have played. The two teams were on the losing side of their latest match. Adelaide Strikers lost the match against Sydney Sixers by 38 runs, while Brisbane Heat were defeated by Sydney Thunder by four wickets.

HEA vs STR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers match will be played on December 23 at The Gabba. The match will start from 1:45 PM IST.

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

December 23 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Gabba

HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar