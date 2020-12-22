HEA vs STR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueMatch Ended173/7(20.0) RR 8.65
NZ
PAK177/6(20.0) RR 8.65
Pakistan beat New Zealand by 4 wickets
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
PAK
NZ164/1(20.0) RR 8.15
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
09:30 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HEA vs STR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: December 22, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
Brisbane Heat will be aiming to win their first match in the Big Bash League 2020-21 on Wednesday. As of now, the team have lost the matches that they have played. In the Wednesday afternoon match, they will be locking horns with Adelaide Strikers.
Also read: ODI Team of the Year 2020: Australians Dominate, Steve Smith Beats Virat Kohli for No. 3
The strikers have won one out of three matches that they have played. The two teams were on the losing side of their latest match. Adelaide Strikers lost the match against Sydney Sixers by 38 runs, while Brisbane Heat were defeated by Sydney Thunder by four wickets.
HEA vs STR Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers match will be played on December 23 at The Gabba. The match will start from 1:45 PM IST.
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers: Match Details
December 23 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Gabba
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 team, Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Stars captain: Alex Carey
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Stars vice-captain: Jack Wildermuth
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Stars wicket keeper: Alex Carey
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Stars batsmen: Jake Weatherald, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant, Philip Salt, Jonathan Wells
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Stars all-rounders: Jack Wildermuth
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Stars bowlers: Peter Siddle, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Brisbane Heat probable playing 11 against Adelaide Strikers: Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, Chris Lynn(c), Daniel Lawrence, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson(w), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
HEA vs STR Big Bash League 2020, Adelaide Strikers probable playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Philip Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w/c), Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Rashid Khan, Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
