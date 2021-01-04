Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

HEA vs THU Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 28th match of the BBL will be played between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. There are a total of 61 matches that will be played in the league among the eight teams including, Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades.

HEA vs THU Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder fixture is scheduled for Monday January 4. The match will start from 1:45 PM IST at the Gabba.

Sydney Thunder have been on the winning end of the last five matches that they have played. The team are placed at number 2 spot of the Big Bash League points table. Currently, they have 19 points from six matches. Brisbane Heat, on the contrary, are placed at the second last spot of the table after they managed two out of six wins in the league. With only four wins to their credit, the team have managed to score eight points.

In their respective latest outings, both the teams were on the winning end. Brisbane Heat beat league leaders Sydney Sixers by four wickets. Sydney Thunders, on the other hand, won the match against Melbourne Stars by 75 runs.

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live Score

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Match Details

January 4 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Gabba.

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder:

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder captain: Alex Hales

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder vice-captain: Jack Wildermuth

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder wicket keeper: Jimmy Peirson

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder batsmen: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder all-rounders: Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Daniel Sams

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder bowlers: Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 Brisbane Heat playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Daniel Sams, Ollie Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew.

