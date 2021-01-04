HEA vs THU Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
HEA vs THU Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 4, 2021, 1:00 PM IST
HEA vs THU Dream11 Predictions Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | The 28th match of the BBL will be played between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder. There are a total of 61 matches that will be played in the league among the eight teams including, Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder, Sydney Sixers, Hobart Hurricanes, Adelaide Strikers, Melbourne Stars, Perth Scorchers, Melbourne Renegades.
HEA vs THU Big Bash League, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder fixture is scheduled for Monday January 4. The match will start from 1:45 PM IST at the Gabba.
Sydney Thunder have been on the winning end of the last five matches that they have played. The team are placed at number 2 spot of the Big Bash League points table. Currently, they have 19 points from six matches. Brisbane Heat, on the contrary, are placed at the second last spot of the table after they managed two out of six wins in the league. With only four wins to their credit, the team have managed to score eight points.
In their respective latest outings, both the teams were on the winning end. Brisbane Heat beat league leaders Sydney Sixers by four wickets. Sydney Thunders, on the other hand, won the match against Melbourne Stars by 75 runs.
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network will be broadcasting the Big Bash League 2020 live telecast in India. Cricket enthusiasts can watch the match on Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD. To watch the BBL 2020 live streaming online, fans can tune into Sony's digital website and app, SonyLIV.
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder: Match Details
January 4 - 1:45 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at The Gabba.
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 team, Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder:
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder captain: Alex Hales
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder vice-captain: Jack Wildermuth
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder wicket keeper: Jimmy Peirson
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder batsmen: Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Chris Lynn, Max Bryant
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder all-rounders: Jack Wildermuth, Lewis Gregory, Daniel Sams
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 dream 11 prediction Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder bowlers: Mark Steketee, Nathan McAndrew, Mujeeb Ur Rahman
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21 Brisbane Heat playing 11 against Sydney Thunder: Max Bryant, Joe Denly, Chris Lynn (C), Jack Wildermuth, Joe Burns, Lewis Gregory, Jimmy Peirson (WK), James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
HEA vs THU Big Bash League 2020-21, Sydney Thunder playing 11 against Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Daniel Sams, Ollie Davies, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Chris Tremain, Tanveer Sangha, Nathan McAndrew.
Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Best Picks / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Captain / Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Thunder Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking