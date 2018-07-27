Head Coach Justin Langer Handed T20 Selector's Job by Cricket Australia

Loading...
Apart from replacing Darren Lehmann on the five-day and 50-over panels, the T20 job has gone to Langer following Mark Waugh’s resignation earlier this year – CA stated that a new selector wouldn’t be appointed in Waugh’s place.
CA executive general manager Pat Howard said, "We believe the changes to the structure of the selection process will deliver the best possible result for the Australian Men’s Cricket Team across all formats.
"Having a selector focus on the T20 format for the past 18 months was viewed as a success, particularly as we now sit third in ICC rankings in this format, and we will look to continue this in a slightly modified way."
Howard recognised Langer's role as coach and selector at Big Bash League team Perth Scorchers and said the changes will help Australia prepare for the ICC World T20 2020, to be held in Australia.
"This sees Justin take on additional responsibility as both the Head Coach and lead selector in Twenty20 cricket, as we build towards the ICC World T20 in Australia in 2020," Howard said.
"Justin has performed a similar role previously while coach of the Perth Scorchers, and has a wealth of knowledge around the Big Bash League and its players. The changes also see the State Talent Managers and Big Bash League coaches involved in the selection process for Twenty20 cricket, as we consult our experts in Australian cricket."
Australia next play T20Is against Pakistan, the No.1-ranked team on the ICC T20I Rankings, in October.
First Published: July 27, 2018, 8:38 AM IST