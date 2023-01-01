Head Coach Rahul Dravid To Meet BCCI Secy Jay Shah 'To Discuss Way Forward for Men's Team'

India head coach Rahul Dravid will meet BCCI Secy Jay Shah in Mumbai on Monday, a report in Cricbuzz said. Among the top agenda would be the possible future course of action as far as the team is concerned, however, the report doesn’t explicitly mentioned if it’s a performance review. Earlier several media outlets had reported how the BCCI is keen to undertake a performance review of the Rohit Sharma-led side after they were beaten by Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series, days after their ouster from T20 World Cup 2022. With an ODI World Cup set to take place in India, the string of poor white ball results in New Zealand and Bangladesh had reportedly alarmed the top brass.

Selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma has also been invited for the session in Mumbai but it could not be confirmed if National Cricket Academy (NCA) head VVS Laxman also will participate. Moreover, BCCI President Roger Binny is said to be out of India and therefore is unavailable.

“A review of the recent performance by the side is not ruled out but there is a sense of eagerness among the top BCCI brass to put everything in place for the national team, so that Dravid and his men can put the best foot forward in the World Cup. The BCCI brass, it can be said, is backing Dravid and Rohit Sharma, the coach and captain of the team,” the report states.

Moreover, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) members will also meet Shah who have been assigned to find the new selection committee. Ashok Malhotra, Sulakshana Naik and Jatin Paranjpe had meetings with the BCCI secretary over how to go about picking the new selection panel which is expected to be in place early next month.

“No date has been finalised for the interviews and it is understood that the BCCI has told the CAC members that it will intimate them about the schedule after confirming the availability of the shortlisted candidates. Some candidates will be interviewed physically and some others, it is likely, will be spoken to virtually. It is still not known how many have made it to the final list but it is unlikely to be more than 20,” the report said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here