Head coach Ravi Shastri is Missing his Dog Buddies: Beamer, Flipper, Yorker, Bouncer, and Skipper.

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has been a driving force for India’s unbelievable performances time and again, the one including at Lord’s too. Shastri has been hailed for instilling the competitiveness spirit in the India squad which only pushes them to perform better and win the respective matches. Currently, the head coach is in England for India’s tour against the home side. Where the Indian cricketers were accompanied by their families, Shastri, who is all by himself, is missing his dog buddies. Recently, the former cricketer had posted a video of his five dogs enjoying their meals on a sunny day in India. Videos and pictures of dogs are adorable but what caught fan’s attention were the names of Shastri’s pet dogs.

He has named his dogs - Beamer, Flipper, Yorker, Bouncer, and Skipper. Sharing the image via his official Twitter handle, Shastri tweeted, “My buddies Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker tucking in to their lunch on a rare sunny day on the west coast in India. Miss you guys. See you soon.”

My buddies Bouncer, Beamer, Flipper, Skipper, Yorker tucking in to their lunch on a rare sunny day on the west coast in India 🇮🇳. Miss you guys . See you soon 🤗 pic.twitter.com/lA8XC9P0eb— Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) August 23, 2021

After India’s defeat in the inaugural edition of the WTC Final against New Zealand, there have been a lot of talks around on who will take up the coach duties of India after Shastri’s tenure ends. There are also chances that he might continue, but it would solely depend on India’s performance in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021. The Men In Blue will begin their journey in the coveted tournament, which will take place in UAE, from October 24.

As of now, India is locking horns with England in the ongoing 5-match Test series. Both the teams would want to kick start the new leg of World Test Championship with a win. After two matches, India has taken a lead by 1-0. The third Test will begin from August 25 at Leeds in which the hosts will look forward to bounce back, while the Men In Blue would want to continue their winning streak.

