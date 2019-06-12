starts in
Head Coach Ravi Shastri & Support Staff Get 45-Day Extension After World Cup

Devadyuti Das |June 12, 2019, 7:09 PM IST
Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and his support staff which features batting coach Sanjay Bangar, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R. Sridhar have been handed a 45-day extension beyond ICC World Cup as their contracts were coming to a close at the end of this tournament. The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators decided to granted the extension while interviews for the position are conducted.

“After some discussion, the CoA decided that the contracts for the support staff can be extended by 45 days on an ad-hoc basis and that interviews of the support staff should be conducted after the World Cup,” the minutes of CoA meeting, uploaded on the BCCI’s website, read.

The matter of support staff extension was in fact taken up after Supreme Court hearing in March.

“As the CAC’s involvement is required for the purpose selecting a Head Coach, as a preliminary step, the BCCI management should speak to the members of CAC and ascertain what is their expectation vis-à-vis remuneration/compensation for their services and a draft of the terms of reference for the CAC should be prepared and circulated for CoA’s consideration,” the minutes added.

However, since this decision by the CoA, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which included former India cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman stands dissolved. Clause 24 (5) of new BCCI constitution states that while the CEO will appoint team officials for the Indian teams, the head coach of each team shall be appointed by the CAC.

The CAC doesn’t exist anymore because Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman have all decided not to take up these responsibilities after conflict-of-interest cases were filed against them to BCCI Ethics Officer, former Supreme Court judge DK Jain.

“Of course, we don’t have CAC in place at the moment. But a new CAC could be formed in a day’s time like a temporary one was done by CoA chairman Vinod Rai while appointing women’s coach WV Raman. The BCCI is yet to come out with advertisement for the head coach of men’s team as yet. We’ll wait for a few weeks’ time before coming out with the advertisement,” a senior BCCI official informed CricketNext.

Shastri, who was appointed in 2017 after Anil Kumble’s tenure ended prematurely in controversial circumstances, doesn’t have any clause of extension in the contract and neither does the support staff.

“The committee that ultimately sits down to pick the new support staff will take into account India’s performance in the World Cup. If India reach the semis or beyond, Shastri would be the favourite to continue,” the BCCI official added.

