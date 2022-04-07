'Headache for People at the Backend': Shaun Pollock Feels Veteran India Batter Can Make a Strong Comeback

The ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has already seen a number of nail biting thrillers, and unexpected twists and turns, keeping cricket fans on the edge of their seats. Earlier this week, the Royal battle between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore was also one exciting clash at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Chasing the target of 170, RCB was at a point reduced to 87/5, but the Faf Du Plessis-led squad produced a stunning comeback in the final overs to secure a four-wicket win, with five balls to spare.

The credit goes to the duo Dinesh Karthik (44* off 23 deliveries) and Shahbaz Ahmed (45 off 26 deliveries). Internet along with cricket experts lauded the cricketers for their impressive knocks, especially Karthik.

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock even believes that if Karthik continues his form, there is a possibility that he will be knocking the doors for an India comeback.

“Yeah, the way he is playing now, if this form continues, it is a headache for people at the backend. The only issue he has got is that Rishabh Pant will be the man with the gloves. If his batting is good enough, you never know. Just give him the role and use him on the field,” Pollock told Cricbuzz.

“But I don’t think even he would want to discuss this at this stage. He would focus on each game, making sure he does his best. But if he performs like this, form-wise, he will definitely have his name ahead,” said Pollock further.

After registering wins in two of the three matches they have played, RCB is sitting at the sixth spot in the points table with four points in their kitty. The squad will be back in action on April 9 as they will lock horns with Mumbai Indians, who will be looking forward to breaking their losing streak.

