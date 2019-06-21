starts in
Headingley Leeds ODI Records: Balanced Surface on Offer For England and Sri Lanka

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Two sides at the opposite ends of the spectrum, England and Sri Lanka will come face to face in a group stage clash of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds on Friday (June 20).

With eight points to their name, England aren't far away from cementing their spot in the semifinals. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are currently placed at No. 6 with four points to their name.

This is the first time a match is being hosted in Leeds in this tournament. The ground was established in 1890 and can host a maximum of 17000 spectators. The venue is tucked away in the sleepy backstreets of suburban Leeds.

The first Test was played here in 1899 when England took on their arch-rivals Australia. Meanwhile, the first One-Day International was played between England and West Indies in 1973. The last ODI that this venue hosted, England smashed 351 runs against Pakistan in May 2019 - the highest total ever posted at this ground.

A total of 42 ODIs have been played so far at this venue with the team batting second winning 24 of them. The average first innings score is 226, while the average second innings score is 207.

England skipper Eoin Morgan, who smashed Afghanistan in the last encounter, has scored 456 runs in eight innings at Headingley. Total of five batsmen - Graham Thorpe, Sanath Jayasuriya, Imran Khan, Graeme Wood and Upul Tharanga - average over 100 at this venue. From the current crop of English players, Joe Root averages 91 here.

Chris Old has picked the maximum wickets at the venue – 12 in 5 matches, while Waqar Younis has the best bowling figures - 7 for 36 against England in June 2001.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more