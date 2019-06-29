Looking to keep their chances of making the semi-finals alive, Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in an ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday (June 29).
Pakistan need to win all their remaining games and hope for other results to go their way whereas Afghanistan are already eliminated from the tournament.
The ground where these two teams will face off was established in 1890 and can host a maximum of 17000 spectators. The venue is tucked away in the sleepy backstreets of suburban Leeds.
The first Test was played here in 1899 when England took on their arch-rivals Australia. Meanwhile, the first One-Day International was played between England and West Indies in 1973.
The last ODI that this venue hosted, England suffered an upset 20-run loss against Sri Lanka in the World Cup, marking their second loss of the tournament.
A total of 43 ODIs have been played so far at this venue with the team batting second winning 24 of them.
Pakistan’s campaign till now has seen an eerie number of similarities to their 1992 campaign and the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side will hope to continue their recent winning ways.
Afghanistan, by contrast, are yet to win a single game although their performances have seen a marked improvement in their last two games.
Headingley Leeds ODI Records: Balanced Surface on Offer for Pakistan and Afghanistan
