starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 42:AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Leeds

Thu, 04 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 43:PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Lord's

Fri, 05 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 44:SL VS IND

upcoming
SL SL
IND IND

Leeds

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 45:AUS VS SA

upcoming
AUS AUS
SA SA

Manchester

Sat, 06 Jul, 2019 18:00 IST

Headingley Pitch Report: Afghanistan, West Indies Prepare to Grind on Sporting Deck

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
Headingley Pitch Report: Afghanistan, West Indies Prepare to Grind on Sporting Deck

Afghanistan and West Indies both will aim to finish their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a win as they take each other on in Match 42 of the tournament at Headingley, Leeds.

Afghanistan have had a time to forget during the tourney as off the field controversies have never left them. They though can be proud of the fact that they ran India and Pakistan close and have something to build on after the World Cup.

West Indies, on the other hand, came into the tournament promising a lot of things but some shot selection along with indisciplined bowling has meant they haven't won enough games.

Coming to the Headingley deck, it has been reasonably good for batting but overcast conditions and showers being predicted could mean the pacers could get help and it would make the toss a crucial one. Team winning the toss might still want to bat first given that’s when it will be the best for batting.

West Indies might fancy their chances against an opponent who has shown vulnerabilities against fast bowling but don't put it beyond Afghanistan to show fight. Remember, they were the only side to beat the Windies during the latter's successful run in World T20 2016.

Afghanistan vs West IndiesHeadingley Pitch Reporticc world cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 42 ODI | Thu, 04 Jul, 2019

WI v AFG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 43 ODI | Fri, 05 Jul, 2019

BAN v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 44 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

IND v SL
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 45 ODI | Sat, 06 Jul, 2019

SA v AUS
Manchester All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
8 4 3 1 9 -0.79
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
8 3 4 1 7 -0.19
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
8 1 6 1 3 -0.33
10
AFG
8 0 8 0 0 -1.41

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more