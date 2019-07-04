Afghanistan and West Indies both will aim to finish their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a win as they take each other on in Match 42 of the tournament at Headingley, Leeds.
Afghanistan have had a time to forget during the tourney as off the field controversies have never left them. They though can be proud of the fact that they ran India and Pakistan close and have something to build on after the World Cup.
West Indies, on the other hand, came into the tournament promising a lot of things but some shot selection along with indisciplined bowling has meant they haven't won enough games.
Coming to the Headingley deck, it has been reasonably good for batting but overcast conditions and showers being predicted could mean the pacers could get help and it would make the toss a crucial one. Team winning the toss might still want to bat first given that’s when it will be the best for batting.
West Indies might fancy their chances against an opponent who has shown vulnerabilities against fast bowling but don't put it beyond Afghanistan to show fight. Remember, they were the only side to beat the Windies during the latter's successful run in World T20 2016.
Headingley Pitch Report: Afghanistan, West Indies Prepare to Grind on Sporting Deck
