Headingley Pitch Report: Green Wicket on Offering for England-Sri Lanka Clash

Headingley Cricket Ground will make its ICC World Cup 2019 debut when hosts England will take on Sri Lanka in the group stage – the first of four encounters it will hosts this tournament.
While the home side are coming on the back of thrashing Afghanistan by 150 runs, Sri Lanka suffered a loss in their previous game, with Australia beating them by 87 runs. England will be looking to further their cause of making the semi-finals while Sri Lanka will be looking to beat the odds and stay in the competition.
While it is considered as a good batting pitch, all eyes will also be on the weather as forecast states that it will be a cloudy day. So swing might be on offer.
Headingley, which holds a capacity crowd of 17000, hosted an ODI for the first time in two years, when Pakistan took on England during their ODI series. England smashed 351/9 in their fifty overs and in reply, the visitors managed 297 before getting bowled out.
But historically, results have favoured the side chasing rather than setting a target. In the 42 ODIs hosted by the venue, teams batting first have won 16 times, while teams batting second have won the contest 24 times.
But by the looks of the wicket the day before, the pitch looks slightly green.
While it is a win the toss and field first ground, the weather plus the look of the wicket might tempt the captains to choose otherwise.
