starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 27:ENG VS SL

upcoming
ENG ENG
SL SL

Leeds

Fri, 21 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 28:IND VS AFG

upcoming
IND IND
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 29:WI VS NZ

upcoming
WI WI
NZ NZ

Manchester

Sat, 22 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Headingley Pitch Report: Green Wicket on Offering for England-Sri Lanka Clash

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Headingley Pitch Report: Green Wicket on Offering for England-Sri Lanka Clash

Headingley Cricket Ground will make its ICC World Cup 2019 debut when hosts England will take on Sri Lanka in the group stage – the first of four encounters it will hosts this tournament.

While the home side are coming on the back of thrashing Afghanistan by 150 runs, Sri Lanka suffered a loss in their previous game, with Australia beating them by 87 runs. England will be looking to further their cause of making the semi-finals while Sri Lanka will be looking to beat the odds and stay in the competition.

While it is considered as a good batting pitch, all eyes will also be on the weather as forecast states that it will be a cloudy day. So swing might be on offer.

Headingley, which holds a capacity crowd of 17000, hosted an ODI for the first time in two years, when Pakistan took on England during their ODI series. England smashed 351/9 in their fifty overs and in reply, the visitors managed 297 before getting bowled out.

But historically, results have favoured the side chasing rather than setting a target. In the 42 ODIs hosted by the venue, teams batting first have won 16 times, while teams batting second have won the contest 24 times.

But by the looks of the wicket the day before, the pitch looks slightly green.

While it is a win the toss and field first ground, the weather plus the look of the wicket might tempt the captains to choose otherwise.

EnglandHeadingley Pitch Reporticc world cup 2019sri lanka

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 27 ODI | Fri, 21 Jun, 2019

SL v ENG
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 28 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

AFG v IND
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 29 ODI | Sat, 22 Jun, 2019

NZ v WI
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more