Headingley Pitch Report: India & Sri Lanka Prepare for Sporting Deck

Cricketnext Staff |July 6, 2019, 7:28 AM IST
Headingley Pitch Report: India & Sri Lanka Prepare for Sporting Deck

Sri Lanka will aim to finish their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a win when they take on semi-finalists India in the penultimate match of the tournament at Headingley, Leeds.

Coming to the Headingley deck, it has been reasonably good for batting but overcast conditions could mean the pacers will get assistance, thus making the toss a crucial one even though the game is a dead rubber. Team winning the toss might still want to bat first given that’s when it will be the best for batting.

For the Virat Kohli-led Indian team, Leeds presents a chance to keep their momentum going and continue their domination over their neighbours. Kohli’s also due a big knock at the World Cup this year and it might just be the right game to flex his muscles and warm-up for the semi-finals.

On the other hand Sri Lanka’s veterans like Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews to name are making their last appearance in a World Cup game for their country. So make no mistake about the fact that will look to finish with a flourish.

Headingley Pitch Report

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
8 7 1 0 14 +1.00
2
IND
8 6 1 1 13 +0.81
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
8 3 3 2 8 -0.93
7
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
