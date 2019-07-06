Sri Lanka will aim to finish their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign with a win when they take on semi-finalists India in the penultimate match of the tournament at Headingley, Leeds.
Coming to the Headingley deck, it has been reasonably good for batting but overcast conditions could mean the pacers will get assistance, thus making the toss a crucial one even though the game is a dead rubber. Team winning the toss might still want to bat first given that’s when it will be the best for batting.
For the Virat Kohli-led Indian team, Leeds presents a chance to keep their momentum going and continue their domination over their neighbours. Kohli’s also due a big knock at the World Cup this year and it might just be the right game to flex his muscles and warm-up for the semi-finals.
On the other hand Sri Lanka’s veterans like Lasith Malinga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Angelo Mathews to name are making their last appearance in a World Cup game for their country. So make no mistake about the fact that will look to finish with a flourish.
Headingley Pitch Report: India & Sri Lanka Prepare for Sporting Deck
