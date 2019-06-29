starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 36:PAK VS AFG

upcoming
PAK PAK
AFG AFG

Leeds

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 37:NZ VS AUS

upcoming
NZ NZ
AUS AUS

Lord's

Sat, 29 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 38:ENG VS IND

upcoming
ENG ENG
IND IND

Birmingham

Sun, 30 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 39:SL VS WI

upcoming
SL SL
WI WI

Chester-le-Street

Mon, 01 Jul, 2019 15:00 IST

Headingley Pitch Report: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Can be Another Low-Scoring Affair

Cricketnext Staff |June 29, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
Headingley Pitch Report: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Can be Another Low-Scoring Affair

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan on Saturday (June 29) at Headingley in Leeds. This will be only the second 2019 World Cup encounter that will be played at this venue.

The first game here was played between England and Sri Lanka which turned out to be a low-scoring thriller. The Islanders only managed 232 for 9 in their 50 overs, but were able to defend it against a formidable England batting unit.

Talking about this match, Pakistan are still in the hunt but will have to win both of their remaining games to keep their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are yet to win a game in this event.

It's expected to be sunny and that might ease out the green surface. Bowlers however will find decent movement in the morning with the new ball.

Historically, results have favoured the side chasing rather than setting a target. In the 42 ODIs hosted by the venue, teams batting first have won 17 times, while teams batting second have won the contest 24 times.

Headingley Pitch Reporticc world cup 2019Pakistan vs AfghanistanPakistan vs Afghanistan Pitch ReportPitch reportworld cup 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 36 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AFG v PAK
Leeds

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 37 ODI | Sat, 29 Jun, 2019

AUS v NZ
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 38 ODI | Sun, 30 Jun, 2019

IND v ENG
Birmingham

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 39 ODI | Mon, 01 Jul, 2019

WI v SL
Chester-le-Street All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
7 6 1 0 12 +0.90
2
IND
6 5 0 1 11 +1.16
3
NZ
7 5 1 1 11 +1.02
4
ENG
7 4 3 0 8 +1.05
5
BAN
7 3 3 1 7 -0.13
6
PAK
7 3 3 1 7 -0.97
7
SL
7 2 3 2 6 -1.18
8
SA
8 2 5 1 5 -0.08
9
WI
7 1 5 1 3 -0.32
10
AFG
7 0 7 0 0 -1.63

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6399 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more