Pakistan will take on Afghanistan on Saturday (June 29) at Headingley in Leeds. This will be only the second 2019 World Cup encounter that will be played at this venue.
The first game here was played between England and Sri Lanka which turned out to be a low-scoring thriller. The Islanders only managed 232 for 9 in their 50 overs, but were able to defend it against a formidable England batting unit.
Talking about this match, Pakistan are still in the hunt but will have to win both of their remaining games to keep their hopes alive. Meanwhile, Afghanistan are yet to win a game in this event.
It's expected to be sunny and that might ease out the green surface. Bowlers however will find decent movement in the morning with the new ball.
Historically, results have favoured the side chasing rather than setting a target. In the 42 ODIs hosted by the venue, teams batting first have won 17 times, while teams batting second have won the contest 24 times.
Headingley Pitch Report: Pakistan vs Afghanistan Can be Another Low-Scoring Affair
