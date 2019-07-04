starts in
Headingley Weather Report: Bright Day Welcomes Both Teams as Conditions To Aid Spinners At Headingley

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2019, 7:44 AM IST
Headingley Weather Report: Bright Day Welcomes Both Teams as Conditions To Aid Spinners At Headingley

In a dead rubber game, Afghanistan will be facing West Indies at Headingley in Leeds on Thursday (July 4). This will be the third ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue and another clear day as the forecast reads.

According to Met Office, it’s expected to be sunny for most part of the day. Both the games so far at the ground have taken place without any interruption and it's expected to be another bright day.

Headingley should see a temperature of 17 to 20 degrees throughout the course of the day and with sun peeking out for a major part, it should help the pitch dry out sooner to aid spinners like it did in the previous game.

Afghanistan will enjoy the advantage having played against Pakistan at the same ground. They will be aiming to end their winless campaign with a victory. As for the West Indies, they too will have a lot to prove with a bunch of promising youngsters.

