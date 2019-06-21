Headingley Weather Report: Sunny Day With Few Clouds for England-Sri Lanka Match

The ICC World Cup juggernaut is finally heading to Headingley in Leeds with the 27th game of the tournament set to feature hosts England and Sri Lanka on Friday (June 20). Eoin Morgan’s side have been lucky when it comes to rain in their games and that luck is all set to continue in Leeds as well.
Friday should be a sunny day with some clouds hanging overhead, but chances of rain are extremely minimal. There should also be a moderate breeze to help the fielding side.
The maximum temperature on the day will be hovering around 16 degrees. The Met department predicted a 51 percent chance of a small shower around 4pm (UK time) at Headingley but apart from that it should be a rather clear day.
Sri Lanka will be happy with that weather prediction having borne the brunt of wet weather in the United Kingdom in this World Cup. Two of their games against Pakistan and Bangladesh have been washed out without a ball being bowled.
Since there are no reserve days in league stages of this World Cup, the Lankans had to settle for one point each from these games.
