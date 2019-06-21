starts in
Headingley Weather Report: Sunny Day With Few Clouds for England-Sri Lanka Match

Cricketnext Staff |June 21, 2019, 9:40 AM IST
Headingley Weather Report: Sunny Day With Few Clouds for England-Sri Lanka Match

The ICC World Cup juggernaut is finally heading to Headingley in Leeds with the 27th game of the tournament set to feature hosts England and Sri Lanka on Friday (June 20). Eoin Morgan’s side have been lucky when it comes to rain in their games and that luck is all set to continue in Leeds as well.

Friday should be a sunny day with some clouds hanging overhead, but chances of rain are extremely minimal. There should also be a moderate breeze to help the fielding side.

The maximum temperature on the day will be hovering around 16 degrees. The Met department predicted a 51 percent chance of a small shower around 4pm (UK time) at Headingley but apart from that it should be a rather clear day.

Sri Lanka will be happy with that weather prediction having borne the brunt of wet weather in the United Kingdom in this World Cup. Two of their games against Pakistan and Bangladesh have been washed out without a ball being bowled.

Since there are no reserve days in league stages of this World Cup, the Lankans had to settle for one point each from these games.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
2
NZ
5 4 0 1 9 +1.59
3
ENG
5 4 1 0 8 +1.86
4
IND
4 3 0 1 7 +1.02
5
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
6
SL
5 1 2 2 4 -1.77
7
WI
5 1 3 1 3 +0.27
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
5 0 5 0 0 -2.08

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more