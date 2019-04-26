Healy Expects Women’s Cricket to Achieve Similar Highs as Men’s Cricket

Loading...
The gulf in overall pay is still very much a reality but the Australian believes that an upsurge in opportunities for female cricketers around the world is a signal that there is progress.
"I'm realistic in saying that it's the men's team who are bringing in most of the money," Healy told Nine's 60 Minutes. "And they deserve the amount of money that they're getting, while we keep building our game.
"I've got no doubt that one day the women's game will do exactly the same. There's more opportunities for young girls and older girls like me to go out and play for their country and actually get paid for what we're doing. So I think that's pretty special."
Healy, one of the best-known cricketers in the women’s game, was Australia’s Player of the Tournament in their title-winning run at the first ever standalone ICC Women’s World T20 in 2018.
Women’s cricket in recent years has made the right noises in Australia since the inception of the Women’s Big Bash League in 2015-16.
The tournament has not only attracted women and children to the sport but also is set to get its own place in the calendar, independent of the men’s event, for the first time.
Australia is also set to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup next year. The final is scheduled at the MCG on 8 March – International Women’s Day – with the hopes of attracting a record crowd for a women’s sporting event.
First Published: April 26, 2019, 6:53 PM IST