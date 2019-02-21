Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Healy Takes Amazing Catch to Set Guinness World Record

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 21, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
(Cricket Australia)

With exactly a year to go for the next edition of the T20 World Cup, Alyssa Healy marked the occasion by setting a Guinness World Record. The Southern Stars wicketkeeper put her gloves to work by claiming the record for the ‘highest catch of a cricket ball’ at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Healy was not initially confident of breaking the previous record due to swirling conditions at the MCG, which added an extra dimension to the stiff challenge. The previous record was set by Kristan Baumgartner at 62 metres back in 2016, overcoming the mark set by former England captain Nasser Hussain.



“After I didn't get a hand on the first practice and then the next one went straight through my gloves there was cause for concern,” Healy said. “You don’t get the cue from the ball going up in the air off the bat and it was swinging a lot on the way down because it just gets dropped.”

“As you can tell in the video, it was pure elation to get it, I didn’t want everyone to come and not get the record so when I’d secured it in the gloves I carried on like a bit of a pork chop, but overjoyed to break the record.”

Healy’s record attempt was part of the campaign, carried out by the ICC and Cricket Australia in collaboration, to set the highest attendance figure for a women’s sporting fixture during the final of the 2020 World Cup, which will be held on March 8 next year.

“It's a nice correlation between what the ICC and Cricket Australia are trying to work towards in breaking the world record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture for the final on International Women’s Day,” Healy said

“It was a thrill to be part of a world record so, for everyone out there in Australia and around the world that wants to do the same thing, it’s easy for everyone to jump online and buy tickets to be part of something special.”

“Hopefully the whole of Australia get behind it!”

The defending champions will be up against India in the opening match of the T20 World Cup at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21.
First Published: February 21, 2019, 9:13 AM IST
