Australia Women Overwhelm Sri Lanka Again to Extend Record Winning Run to 18 ODIs

A century at the top of the order by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (103) couldn’t prevent them from suffering a 9-wicket loss against mighty Australians. Set a target of 196 in 50 overs, the in-form Alyssa Healy smashed another ton, her third in ODIs, to take her team to victory inside 27 overs at Brisbane on Wednesday.

Cricketnext Staff |October 9, 2019, 1:57 PM IST
Australia Women Overwhelm Sri Lanka Again to Extend Record Winning Run to 18 ODIs

A century at the top of the order by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (103) couldn’t prevent them from suffering a 9-wicket loss against mighty Australians. Set a target of 196 in 50 overs, the in-form Alyssa Healy smashed another ton, her third in ODIs, to take her team to victory inside 27 overs at Brisbane on Wednesday. This was Australia's 18th straight win in the format.

Healy blasted 112 from only 76 balls and her innings included 15 fours and two sixes. Carrying her form from the previous match Rachael Haynes to cracked 63 from 74 balls to hand Australians a convincing victory to take the series 3-0.

The Australian batsmen smashed the opposition bowlers all over the park. While Sugandhika Kumari gave away 36 runs in 4 overs, Athapaththu returned with figures of 1/32, that hurt the visitors bad. Once again mediocre bowling came to haunt the visitors.

Earlier in the day, Sri Lanka after opting to bat first, didn’t have the best of time in the middle. Once again Athapaththu was the lone warrior in the team as she got to her fifth ton in ODIs. She got no support from other batsmen. The next best score after hers was against the name of Harshitha Madavi, who scored 24.

All the Australian bowlers troubled the Lankan batsmen, and didn’t give away easy runs. While Jess Jonassen was at her economical best (3.17), Georgia Wareham bagged two wicket for 18 runs. Megan Schutt too tasted success and returned with figures of 2/44.

This loss marked the end of a tough Australia tour for the Islanders, where they were whitewashed in the T20Is and ODIs.

Alyssa HealyAustralia womenChamari Athapaththusri lanka women

