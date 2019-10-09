Australia Women Overwhelm Sri Lanka Again to Extend Record Winning Run to 18 ODIs
A century at the top of the order by Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu (103) couldn’t prevent them from suffering a 9-wicket loss against mighty Australians. Set a target of 196 in 50 overs, the in-form Alyssa Healy smashed another ton, her third in ODIs, to take her team to victory inside 27 overs at Brisbane on Wednesday.
